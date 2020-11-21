Man and son arrested over acid attack

Police arrested a man and his son on Friday for allegedly throwing acid on a woman. According to the Jamshed division police, Danish and his son Rafiq had thrown acid on a woman outside her residence on Thursday. A case was registered against the suspects on the request of the womanâ€™s husband, Zulfiqar, who claimed that the incident occurred over a personal enmity. Police also included a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR. Further investigations are under way.

Man wounds son

A 27-year-old man, Sarfaraz, son of Riaz Hussain, was wounded in a firing incident at a house in Gulzar Colony in Korangi Industrial Area. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said the victim was shot and injured by his father who opened fire on him after an exchange of hot words over a domestic dispute. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Muggers injure man

Muhammadullah, 30, son of Hamidzai, was wounded in a firing incident near Indus Plaza on Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The victim told police that he was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered.