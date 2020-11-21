Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE:A citizen was shot dead by two robbers in th Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Khizar Hayat. He was on his way when two unidentified robbers intercepted him near Chota Phattak and snatched a bag from him. The victim offered resistance to foil the robbery bid, upon which, one of the robbers fired shots at him, resulting into his instant death.

The robbers fled before police arrived at the scene. The firing spread panic among the people who started fleeing for their lives. Police removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, an armed bike rider snatched a cell phone from a woman on Jehangir Road at Mughalpura.

When the accused snatched the mobile phone from the woman, she fell down and suffered severe injuries. Motorway patrol: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said no country can claim to be part of the civilised world without ensuring equality of law.

He said this during a passing-out ceremony of patrol officers and junior patrol officers, including 82 female officers. The federal minister for communications and postal services participated in the ceremony as the chief guest. The event was also attended by the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) IG, other senior police officers and relatives of passed-out officers.

Murad Saeed inspected the platoons and the parade. Addressing the passed-out officers, he said they should feel pride that they are part of an organisation which has earned fame worldwide as an honest and professional force. Earlier, the federal minister along with the NH&MP IG laid a floral wreath on monument of Motorway Police Shuhda and prayed for departed souls.