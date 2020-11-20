KP govt to hire health staff on ad hoc, contract basis

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided to hire doctors and other health professionals on ad hoc and contract bases to overcome the shortage of human resource in healthcare facilities. It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday, said an official handout.

Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting decided to constitute a committee headed by secretary Establishment to come up with feasible proposals to remove the complications involved in the posting transfer of health professionals.

It was decided to devolve the posting/transfer powers of health staff, except for the top management posts, to the department level with the aim to bring in more efficiency in the department.