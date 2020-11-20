NAB reviews prosecution performance

ISLAMABAD: The Prosecution Division of the National Accountability Bureau has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. This was informed in a meeting held here on Thursday at the NAB Headquarters to review the performance of the Prosecution Division with Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair.

The meeting was informed that a new mechanism of handling witnesses had been introduced and results of this intervention were very encouraging. Owing to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division, overall conviction ratio was approximately 68.8 per cent in the respected accountability courts, which was a record achievement.

It was told that the Prosecution Division was working closely with the Operations Division and all regional bureaus in conducting complaint verifications, inquires, investigations and was pleading cases vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected courts as per the law.

The review meeting was informed that Sukkur had announced a judgment in Reference No. 08/2019 whereby the accused persons --- Tufail Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed --- were sentenced to 10 years RI and eight years, respectively. It was further informed that the Quetta Accountability Court had announced a judgment in Reference No. 12/2015 whereby the accused persons --- Babar Tehseen, Khalid Akram and Javed Akram --- were awarded 10 years RI along with a fine of Rs51.745 million each.

The Karachi Accountability Court had announced a judgment in Reference No 01/2018 and accused Wajid Ali was given six years RI along with a fine of Rs30 million. The Lahore Accountability Court in Reference No 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014 had sentenced principal accused Nazeer Ahmed Khan to five years RI along with a fine of total liabilities in each case.

The Karachi Accountability Court in Reference No 16/2017 had sentenced accused persons --- Shahid Raza Shah, Wahid Bux, Zaman Jokhio, Lal Muhammad, M. Afzal Hussain, M. Salik Nukhrich and Abdul Aziz --- to 10 years RI along with a fine of Rs5 million each.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption was the top priority of the bureau and it was following an “Accountability for all” policy. He directed all officers/officials to put in their best to pursue under-trial cases with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with the law.