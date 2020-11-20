Textbook publishers, printers protest

LAHORE:A large number of textbook publishers, printers and other related people staging a protest demonstration here on Thursday criticised the government for its Single National Curriculum policy. They warned of a country-wide protest if the government did not address their genuine concerns. The protest demonstration was held at Urdu Bazaar in which hundreds of people participated and expressed their anger over the upcoming Single National Curriculum, observing the same would lead to another economic crisis in the country. Carrying placards and banners, they chanted slogans and said that “one book” under the single curriculum would be a major economic blow to the people associated with publishing and printing industry.

They claimed that the move would lead to unemployment of around 2 million individuals. They also claimed that single curriculum and one book policy would also promote rote learning and prepare students of a particular mindset. They added many independent writers would also face problems in the coming days.