JI does not believe in traditional politics: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said JI does not believe in traditional politics based on electables and capitalists, rather it is struggling for the establishment of true democratic system where the common man could contest election and reach the parliament.

Addressing the meeting of JI Central Parliamentary Consultative Council at Mansoora on Thursday via a video link from Lower Dir, he said politics of electables damaged the spirit of democracy in the country. These so-called political leaders wielded huge money, he said, and joined any party for their personal benefits anticipating the winds of change before every election. Then, he continued, they tried to win the polls with the power of their wealth and to influence the system. The time had approached to get rid of these agents of the status quo, he said, appealing the masses to take stand against those who were mainly responsible to the problems of the country. He said the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP were the parties of the politicians who had no ideological and political differences. These parties, he said, caused irreparable loss to the country during their turns in power. The masses, he said, were now left with the only option which was the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. If voted to power, he said, the JI would bring about real change in the country. Addressing the participants, JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch said the country could be brought out of the prevailing crises by following the constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

PA resolution: Diseases are spreading in the City due to garbage piles and mixing of sewage water in drinking water supply lines. PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar submitted this resolution in the assembly here on Thursday. In the resolution, she said the City was full of garbage and waste piles whereas sewage water was mixing in drinking water pipelines. “The gutters are closed due to which sewerage water is mixing in the water pipelines of Wasa and citizens have no option except to drink this dirty water,” she said.