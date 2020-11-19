close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
Attack on sensitive agency office: FC man martyred, attacker killed in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: An FC official was martyred while an attacker was killed during an attack on the office of a secret security agency here on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said that unidentified gunmen attacked the office of the secret security agency in which an FC official was martyred. In retaliation, an attacker was also killed. The FC official was performing duty as guard outside the office.

Soon after the attack, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

District Police Officer Charsadda Mohammad Shoiab said the attackers on the motorcycle staged the attack. He said that threat alerts had been issued and security enhanced before the attack.

