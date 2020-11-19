Corona claims 37 more lives in Pakistan

By Amir Malik

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded at 30,362 as 2,208 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 37 corona patients, 34 of whom were under treatment, died in hospital, while three died out of hospital on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 228 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,869 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 38,544 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,430 in Sindh, 15,003 in Punjab, 3,473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,975 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 626 in Balochistan, 297 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 325,788 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 363,380 cases were detected so far, including 5,640 in AJK, 16,529 in Balochistan, 4,467 in GB, 24,871 in ICT, 42,815 in KP, 111,626 in Punjab and 157,432 in Sindh. About 7,230 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,760 in Sindh, eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, while 2, 509 in Punjab, 16 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,318 in KP, three died in hospital, 263 in ICT, three died in hospital, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 131 in AJK, four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,018,483 tests had been conducted, and 735 hospitals allocated with COVID-19 facilities, while 1,769 patients are admitted across the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Rana Abdul Shakoor Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Rana Abdul Shakoor has quarantined himself at his house after receiving the report of the coronavirus test.

In a bid to stem the coronavirus from spreading, the Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities – including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Lahore.

According to local media reports, the lockdown is imposed in areas reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. According to the issued notification, all shopping malls, restaurants, offices (private and public) will remain closed in the areas under lockdown.

Moreover, only one person will be allowed to use a ride in cases of emergency.

All types of gatherings will be completely banned, whereas, grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit, vegetable shops, ovens, and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9:00am to 7:00pm.