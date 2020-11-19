ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said despite not having a level playing field, the PPP got the largest number of votes in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal, through a tweet on Wednesday, also shared the graph of the percentage of votes secured by the political parties polled in the GB elections.

According to the graph, the PPP secured 25 percent of votes, PTI 24 percent of votes, PML-N secured 12 percent votes, JUI-F 1 percent votes, MWM secured 3 percent votes and independent candidates secured 15 percent of votes out of the total votes polled in the GB elections.

He tweeted with the graph that despite not having a level playing field, the PPP has secured the largest number of votes in GB.