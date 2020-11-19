PML-N leaders warn CCPO to refrain from becoming PTI’s stooge

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah along with other party leaders met with Lahore CCPO and warned him to refrain from being part of the PTI’s political revenge campaign.

He said this while talking to media outside the CCPO’s office Wednesday. Azma Bukhari and Samiullah Khan were also present with him. He said they have tried to convince the CCPO to show loyalty with the state instead of the PTI and Imran Khan. He said the prime minister has lost his mental balance. He said Imran didn’t shy away from making false allegations and torturing political opponents in prison.

“It is the worst political revenge for Shahbaz Sharif to carry him on the streets of Lahore in an armoured vehicle despite severe back pain,” he said, adding it was the responsibility of the CCPO to bring him from jail to court and safely take him back. He said bogus cases were being made against the PML-N leaders.

“We have warned the CCPO that this will no longer be tolerated. Harassing opponents was common in BC times, but not today,” he said, adding this was a matter of concern for all the PML-N leadership, workers and voters.

“Officers should not support the blind revenge of any ruler,” Azma Bukhari said. She said the PDM has made a final announcement to hold rallies in Peshawar on November 22 and in Lahore on December 13. She said corona was not dangerous in the open air and the PDM will follow corona SOPs in their upcoming rallies and ‘jalsas’.