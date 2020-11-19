Cold weather

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from today (Thursday) evening/night and persist for 36 hours.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury fell below -11°C while in Lahore, it was 8.9°C and maximum was 23.3°C.