Progress in Balochistan critical to Pak prosperity: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited Quetta on Tuesday, said the progress and stability in Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan.

"All stakeholders including the army have synergized their efforts for the socio-economic uplift of the people of Balochistan," the COAS while interacting with the participants of the National Workshop Balochistan said.

The National Workshop Balochistan is aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system and elements of national power.

Dilating upon the security situation, the COAS highlighted measures like fencing of Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province, Quetta Safe City Project and said these will have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan. Nefarious efforts of the hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan won’t be allowed to succeed, the COAS emphasised. He said Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values.

Later, he visited the School of Infantry and Tactics (SI&T). He was briefed on new training modules and online examination systems enacted for the young leadership. He was told about various innovative systems/techniques being incorporated in the training regime. While interacting with the faculty and students of the SI&T, the COAS urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare. He appreciated the hard work and dedication of the SI&T staff in grooming young officers and soldiers for taking on future challenges befittingly. Earlier, on arrival in Quetta, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, commander Southern Command, received him.