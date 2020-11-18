close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
November 18, 2020

Pakistan to pre-book corona vaccine

Top Story

NR
News Report
November 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday decided to pre-book coronavirus vaccine after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved recommendation. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid confirmed that Pakistan was in contact with two manufacturers at the international level for advance booking of the vaccine and hoped that the deal would be finalized soon, say media reports.

Sources privy to the matter said that the health ministry had recommended allotting $100 million for 10 million doses. The vaccine will be administered to health workers and elderly persons on priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention that US biotech firm Moderna Monday announced that its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the vaccine hunt.

Moderna released early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants, after US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week said their vaccine was 90 percent effective.

Latest News

More From Top Story