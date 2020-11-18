close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 18, 2020

Shahdara Town police arrest man for raping seven-year-old

National

Our Correspondent Â 
November 18, 2020

LAHORE: Shahdara Town police arrested a man on charge of raping a seven-year-old boy. The accused identified as Chand Hasnain had raped boy Waqar and escaped. SP City immediately issued an arrest warrant for the accused. SHO Shahdara Town led by DSP Shahdara arrested the accused. Police have registered a case against the accused and handed over him to the Investigation Wing.

DIG Operation Ashfaq Khan on the immediate arrest of the accused commended SP City Faraz Ahmed, DSP Shahdara SHO Shahdara Town and the raiding team. Ashfaq Khan said those who abuse innocent children will be dealt with an iron hand.

