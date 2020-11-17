Ashrafi for all-out efforts to implement interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that endeavours will be made at every forum and level for interreligious dialogue and interfaith harmony in the country.

“Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for Muslims and minorities living in Pakistan. Any group, organization and individual can't be allowed to impose their thinking on others,” he said while talking to visiting delegates of different religious schools of thought here on Monday.

He said the consultation is being made with political and religious leadership of the country including Council of Islamic Ideology to restrain child marriage issues.

Ashrafi also announced that Interreligious Harmony Councils are being established all over the country from December 01, 2020 to ensure interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue with objectives to promote religious harmony and leniency among different religions and sects.

He said that elements responsible for fanning blasphemy issues want to make interreligious clashes. “The freedom of expression does not mean targeting and undermining religious sentiments of the faithful of other religions.”

“The misuse of blasphemy laws has been contained to a large extent in the country. The Constitution of Pakistan categorically defines rights for each and every Pakistani irrespective of their religious faiths. Islam does not allow forcing anyone to accept Islam.

To a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making coordination with Islamic world following the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. “Pakistan playing its effective role to counter this situation,” he said.

On call of the government, he said, Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) week is being observed all over the country. To address issues being faced by non-Muslim communities in Pakistan, he said, “a mechanism is being devised on permanent basis”.

To another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that it is responsibility of the state to take action against killing of any person in the country. “The federal government has sought report from KPK provincial government against killing of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and effective action has been directed in this regard.”