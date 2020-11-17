PU scientists honoured

LAHORE:Stanford University, California has figured three professors of Punjab University (PU) among the top two per cent researchers in the world.

According to a PU press release, the list has been compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has 159,683 persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe.

The three PU professors include Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics, Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences and Prof Dr Muhammad Akram of Mathematics Department, ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing.

These PU scientists have been selected on the basis of an international evaluation of their research papers. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated the university professors for achieving this prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university.