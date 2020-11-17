close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
November 17, 2020

PM approves launching of National Job Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved establishment of National Job Portal to provide immense opportunities of employment to the country’s youth. He gave the approval in a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to fulfilling another promise with the youth. Describing the youth as asset of the country, he said empowering them was the top priority of the PTI government.

Dar gave a briefing to the Prime Minister on Kamyab Jawan Programme and apprised him of the progress made in providing loans to the youth. He also updated Khan on National Job Portal. In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was decided to reassign the Tiger Force.

