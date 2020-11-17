close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

School closed in Bara after 17 students test corona positive

Peshawar

BARA: A private school was closed down in Shalober area here on Monday after its 17 students tested positive for the Covid-19. Assistant Commissioner, Bara, Naik Muhammad Bangash, said the school was closed down after the students tested positive for the coronavirus.

He maintained the school would reopen next Monday.

The official said they were monitoring the situation to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He asked the people to observe the social distancing rules to avoid getting infected. Naik Muhammad Bangash said the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration conducted a spray at the school to disinfect its building.

