34 suspects arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have arrested 34 suspects, including six proclaimed offenders and seized a huge quantity of weapons and drugs in actions undertaken under the national action plan (NAP) against terrorism during the last 24 hours, a senior official said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan said that Mardan police conducted search operations in the limits of Katlang, Garhi Kapura, Jabbar and Takhtbhai police stations and arrested 34 suspected people including six proclaimed offenders and one facilitator of criminals wanted by the police in various cases. The DPO said several suspicious places and houses were checked and cases registered against five unregistered tenants. He added that police checked data of 60 motorbikes, 53 vehicles and 80 suspects via a digital device. The senior cop said the police arrested 23 people under section 105/107 and 11 people under section 55/109. The weapons seized included one Kalashnikov rifle, 8 pistols and 126 cartridges of different bores. Up to 5,146 grams of hashish was seized in the search operations as well.