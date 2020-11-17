Israeli protesters taunt EU envoys

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: EU diplomats were taunted by right-wing Israeli protesters on Monday during a visit to a sensitive east al-Quds area where the Jewish state plans to build a new settler neighbourhood.

Several European Union envoys who had travelled to Givat Hamatos in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to protest the planned construction of new Jewish settler homes were called "anti-Semites" by shouting protesters.

"EU shame on you," protesters shouted as diplomats tried to speak. EU representative in the Palestinian Territories Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said the aim of the visit was to "demonstrate our disagreement" with the Israeli plans.

Earlier this year, Israel’s right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 2,000 homes for Jews in Givat Hamatos and 1,000 homes for Arabs in the adjacent mainly Palestinian neighbourhood of Beit Safafa.

Last week, the Israel Land Authority issued tenders to build more than 1,200 mainly residential units in Givat Hamatos. Watchdogs have warned that Israel was stepping up efforts to expand settlements before US President Donald Trump leaves office.