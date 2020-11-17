close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 17, 2020

Rise in quacks

Newspost

 
November 17, 2020

Dermatology is a branch of medical science which deals with skin-related issues and invasive cosmetic procedures. A professional doctor spends 10-12 years to attain a certain level of competence for addressing skin-related issues and performing adequate procedures. It is a matter of great concern that a new wave of quackery has entered the country.

Many aesthetic clinics in the country are being run by untrained parlour professionals who are performing operative procedures that pose a great threat to the people’s wellbeing. Apart from being a source of infections, these procedures that are performed by untrained staff may cause skin problems. The regulatory bodies need to take action against these clinics and protect the health of the people.

Dr Ali Naseem Chattha

Hafizabad

Latest News

More From Newspost