On Sunday, all entry and exit points of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were closed and all main roads were blocked. This was followed by the suspension of mobile services across the twin cities. This action was taken by the federal government without any prior warning.

There was a complete chaos in the twin cities as the people suffered a lot due to the sudden unavailability of public transport. Also, the people who were commuting using their own transport could not reach their desired destinations. The government should have come with a better way to manage the situation. It is also important for the authorities to communicate with the people before announcing the sudden lockdown.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

It is disgusting to see the state of affairs in this country. The TLP is creating troubles for residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is unwarranted to see a mass gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when there is a sudden surge in infections.

We are all literally stranded on roads for hours and unable to step out to go to work. To disperse the crowd, the best way is to make announcements that the corona outbreak can infect many people in the crowd.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad