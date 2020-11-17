A fatal illness

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in women. Even though breast cancer is a serious illness, Pakistani women don’t have much awareness about the disease. A majority of women get to know about this disease when it is in its later stage.
This happens because women don’t get their regular screening tests done. The healthcare authorities need to take proper steps to create awareness among the people.
Arooj Masood
Rawalpindi