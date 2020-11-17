Tando Soomro is a model village in the Tando Allahyar district, Sindh. The humble village has wide roads, a proper waste management system and a sewerage system. Wooden panels are installed placed on each electricity pole to prevent the cases of electrocution. To prevent crimes, villagers have built a boundary wall with proper entry and exit points. Fortunately, not a single case of theft or murder has been reported in the last five years in Tando Soomro. Villagers collect donation from each home and utilise it on health, education and security of villagers.

To keep the village clean, each house is provided with a dustbin so that no one ends up throwing garbage on streets. To protect the people from malaria, dengue and polio, villagers carry out preventative measures throughout the year. Polio vaccination campaigns are also carried out on a regular basis to keep the children safe from the virus. The people of village ensure that their children have a hundred percent attendance in schools. The government should adopt the model of Tando Soomro across the country if it wants to see a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro