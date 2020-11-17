Low conviction rates

This refers to the news report ‘Only 0.3pc rape suspects convicted in past 6 years’ (Nov 13). According to the sources, only 0.3 percent suspects in more than 22,000 rape cases have been convicted in Pakistan in the last six years. There is something terribly wrong in our country where the most vulnerable and weak do not get the protection they deserve. What good is it for the victims that Pakistan is the world’s seventh nuclear power?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad