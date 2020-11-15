Registration of fake FIR: Probe report declares case fake, recommends action against police officials

SUKKUR: Police officers, including SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon, was responsible for registering a false case of kidnapping against two innocent brothers of Lahore on the will and wishes of some influential persons over a matrimonial dispute between two families, an official inquiry report revealed.

Inquiry Officer SSP Abdul Hameed Khoso while declaring the said case of kidnapping as fake registered against two brothers of Lahore by the A-Section Police Station, Sukkur, recommended the departmental action against two Station House Officers -- Inspector Jahangir Mahar and Inspector Naseem Bhutto -- Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Kalhoro and Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur Irfan Samon.

According to the details, one year back a case 64/2019 was registered at the A-Section Police Station, Sukkur, by one Saleem Qureshi for the alleged kidnapping of her teen aged daughter Iqra against two brothers, resident of Lahore, Muhammad Mubeen and Waqar Ahmad.

The Sukkur Police immediately arrested both the accused and sent them to the jail.

Later, both the brothers obtained bail and the case was under proceeding in the court. Mother of the accused brothers Asghari Begum approached Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar through a written complaint about the inquiry of the matter. IGP Mahar assigned SSP Abdul Hameed Khoso to conduct impartial inquiry of the issue.

According to inquiry report submitted to the IGP Sindh, a copy of which is available with The News, SSP Khoso termed the kidnapping case fake, recommended official action against police officers, including SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon.

SSP Khoso in his report revealed that the SSP Sukkur on the will and wishes of some influential persons got registered the fake case against two brothers, who belonged to Lahore. According to the factual position, the abducted girl was the cousin of the accused brothers and on her own free will got married to one of the accused Waqar on April 28, 2018, in the local court of Sukkur. The parents of Iqra, on her this act, felt insulted and became annoyed and used their influence in the Sukkur police.

With the help of a local journalist, the report said, they managed to register a fake case of kidnapping and arrested Waqar and his brother. The inquiry report further revealed that the Sukkur Police submitted the challan without getting the statements of the accused persons, collecting of evidences and probing the matter properly.

It revealed that some police officials on the condition of anonymity admitted that the orders to register the case and arrest the accused were given by SSP Irfan Samon.

Inquiry officer SSP Khoso recorded the statement of accused persons, police officials, involved journalist, Iqra, her father and other concerned persons and recommended the department to declare the case as false.

SSP Khoso in his report also narrated the statement of Iqra, who confirmed her marriage with Waqar at her own free will.