Multan reports two more corona deaths, 67 new cases

MULTAN: Two more COVID-19 patients died at the Nishtar Hospital while 67 new cases were reported in the division on Saturday.

The total death toll in the current month had reached 22 while the majority of the deceased belonged to Multan. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, 65, of Multan, and Najibullah, 32, of Bhakkar. Total 120 corona patients had been admitted to the Nishtar Hospital, out of which 51 tested positive, 36 were suspected while 33 tested negative. The coronavirus tests conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours between Friday and Saturday had established that Multan ranks at the top in the spread of coronavirus while Khanewal and Vehari were second and third respectively, the health authorities of Punjab said. There were 828 corona tests conducted in the division out of which 67 tested positive. Out of 828, 423 tests were conducted at Nishtar Hospital, 99 tests at Khanewal district, 269 tested at Lodhran and 34 tests were conducted at Vehari district. Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq said that a change had been witnessed in COVID-19 cases arriving at hospitals. “The new phenomena were that the virus was causing the development of diabetes in the human body”, said the health practitioner.

Dr Khaliq also advised patients to opt for the High-Resolution Computed Tomography test for coronavirus as it gives a more specific result compared to a swab laboratory test. The HRCT involves the use of special computed tomography scanning techniques to assess the lung parenchyma, which enables it to diagnose certain lung diseases better than conventional radiography, he said.

Three more children injured in Kohlu blast die at PIMBC: Three more children who were injured in Kohlu cylinder blast died at the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre on Saturday. The total death toll in the Kohlu cylinder blast had reached five out of total 27 under treatment children, the PIMBC sources informed.

Sources said that seven-year-old Saba, Abdul Malik and Faryal died at the hospital. Talking to The News, PIMBC Dr Bilal Saeed said that the condition of rest of 22 burnt children was serious. Two of them had been put on ventilators while the parents of one of the children refused to allow putting their children on the ventilator, he told.