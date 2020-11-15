Mian Iftikhar says PDM stands united, strong

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary and spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that there was no rift in the file and ranks of the alliance of 11 opposition parties and no force could break it.

“Our stance and narrative about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fake government and the establishment is the same and being supported by all the component parties of the alliance,” Mian Iftikhar said while speaking at a meeting of the ANP held in Pabbi Town near here. ANP tehsil president Zar Ali Khan, Abbas Khan and others also addressed the meeting. He said that the proposed dialogue with the government or the state institutions would be held under the banner of PDM and no single party affiliated with the alliance had the right to issue a separate agenda.

“We are united and strong and will fight together to get rid the masses of incompetent and incapable rulers,” vowed the PDM leader. He said that a meeting of the PDM would be held tomorrow in Islamabad in which the steering committee would prepare recommendations for the new charter of the alliance. Mian Iftikhar said that it was the only democratic option for the ‘selected’ rulers to quit and pave the way for fresh general election and restore true democracy and install a legitimate government in the country.

He also lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau for its selective accountability against the leaders of opposition parties while giving clean chits to ruling elite.

He said the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and coronavirus pandemic to hide its failure to pull the country out of the economic crisis. The PTI government presented a glaring example of failures, he maintained. He criticised the federal government for not allocating the pledged amount for the merged districts. He said that at the time of merger promises had been made with the people of Fata but they were ignored.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deprived of its rights due to the flawed policies of the PTI government. He alleged that the PTI ministers were involved in massive corruption but the NAB could not dare to file cases against them. All mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, he said, were part of the PTI government, adding this government had multiplied the miseries of the poor.