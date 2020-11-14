Students tampering with corona reports to avoid exams

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar has said that he will not spare the students who had submitted bogus and tampered corona positive reports to avoid exams.

Talking to The News here, the Bahauddin Zakariya University VC said that such students wanted to give online exams to get their Masters degree.

“I would not leave a stone unturned in punishing such students. They had polluted the university environment and created a mess in the institution”, said Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar.

He said that such students did not deserve any type of concession at any level. He informed that at least 11 students had been traced who had tampered laboratory reports and changed the negative corona reports to positive. The vice chancellor said that the laboratory which reports had been tampered was going to register FIRs against the students.

Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar said that he was taking strict action against the students at the university level.

He said their punishment would be exemplary. He said that the Bahauddin Zakariya University officials had detected a number of students of the university who had tampered the COVID-19 test reports to delay their exams or to ensure the online exams.

The disclosure of such cases at the university forced the City District Administration to impose smart lockdown in and across the university, he added.

The university had requested the Punjab Home Department for imposition of lockdown across the university, Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar maintained.

The students of English, Political Science and Psychology departments of the varsity had submitted bogus COVID-19 test reports just to force the

administration for online examinations, he disclosed.

He said that when the matter came into his notice, he directed the administration to make a special committee for the verification of bogus corona reports. He told that the Bahauddin Zakariya University special committee found nearly a dozen reports bogus and tampered.

The findings of the committee had been forwarded to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), he told.

The varsity had asked the parents of the students not to believe in rumors and there was no coronavirus outbreak at the university, Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar added.