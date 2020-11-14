‘Accountability for all NAB priority’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Friday said the Bureau was strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all, and taking mega corruption and white-collar crime cases to their logical conclusion was its top most priority. “The NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization, which has assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements,” he said while chairing a meeting here to review the overall performance of the Bureau at the Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah and other senior officers, while the DGs of all regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting also reviewed latest progress on cases against former prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former President Asif Al Zardari, former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, former CM Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sardar Sanaullah Zerhi, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sarwar Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghouri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique and others.