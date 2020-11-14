Haider Hoti says time to send ‘selected’ rulers packing

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party Senior-Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti said on Friday the “selected” and “incompetent” rulers would have to be sent packing as they are playing havoc with the country.

“The country is witnessing the worst price hike, lawlessness and favoritism. But these rulers are busy cheating the public through false claims,” he said while talking to the media. Other party leaders, including Nowshera district president Jamal Khan Khattak, general secretary Hamid Ali Khan, Ihsanullah, Samad Paracha, and the candidate for the coming by-poll for PK-63, Mian Wajahat Kakakhel, were present on the occasion. The ANP leader, who has served as KP chief minister in the past, said the country was passing through a critical time.

“The rulers should take stock of the situation. They are distressing the people in an effort to cling on to the power,” he added. Haider Hoti said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a lot of promises to the people when he used to address them from containers during sit-ins before the 2018 election. “When will you honour those promises?” he asked. The ANP leader said people were fed up with the alleged corruption rampant in the government departments, adding the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement scheduled for the 22nd of this month in Peshawar would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.