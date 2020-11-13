Work on 7th Avenue underway

Islamabad : Repairing and carpeting work on 7th Avenue is underway. Capital Development Authority (CDA), in the second phase of work, will install lights on the avenue, whereas the work of its beautification will be done in the third phase, says a press release.

The authority has started the work of repairing and restoration at 7th avenue which would be completed today (Friday). The machinery of MPO department is being used for the work on 7th Avenue. The speedy work is underway on the said avenue. The officials and staff are working in two shifts. All the lights at the avenue will be restored soon. The work on beautification of the avenue will also be started just after the completion of the repairing work. According to detail, CDA is taking great interest in cleanliness, beautification, developmental works, and restoration of infrastructure in the city.