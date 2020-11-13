Pakistan National Squash Championship in Karachi from December 1

KARACHI: Karachi is all set to host the sixth international satellite squash event of the year from December 1-4.

Professional Squash Association has allotted the provincial squash body Pakistan National Squash Championship.

The venue of the event is RKJK Squash Complex at PN Fleet Club here. The entry deadline is November 16.

The draw is of 16 players and the winner will get $200 and 30 points. Racket Sports organised five back-to-back international satellite events in Karachi in March.