Statement of assets, liabilities: Some members of Punjab, Balochistan PAs own offshore properties

ISLAMABAD: Like in the Senate and the National Assembly, some members of the Punjab and Balochistan assemblies also owned offshore properties while others run businesses besides owning agricultural lands.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns as many as 10 immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore and also has a 14-kanal bungalow in Taunsa Sharif, four kanals in DG Khan. His spouse owns three pieces of land, whereas Usman Buzdar owns agricultural land in Multan and DG Khan. He owns three tractors and two vehicles while Usman Bazdar has Rs 77 lakhs in his bank account.

The related information of his and other members of the Punjab Assembly is mentioned in the statement of assets and liabilities of the provincial legislators, encapsulated in a book, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi owns three properties worth Rs69.4 million. Pervez Elahi also has shares in three properties. Pervez Elahi owns a house each in Lahore and Islamabad, and shares in the Zahoor Palace Gujarat. He has Rs99 lakh capital in a flourmill and Rs1.35 crore unsecured debt. Pervez Elahi has Rs12.7 million in his bank account while his wife has assets worth Rs93.1 million in her name, including jewelry worth Rs2.1 million.

The assets of Hamza Shahbaz, who is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, are worth Rs41.47 crores. Hamza Shahbaz owns Rs three crore of agricultural land given by his brother Suleman Shahbaz. Hamza Shahbaz has invested Rs13 crore in the country. Hamza Shahbaz has Rs1 crore in his bank account.

Provincial Minister Aleem Khan and his wife have properties worth Rs159.2 million. Aleem Khan's daughter and wife have assets worth Rs 78 lakh in England and the UAE. Aleem Khan, wife and daughter have stock shares of Rs117.7 million while Aleem Khan has taken unsecured loan of Rs1.21 billion.

He also owns three luxury cars worth Rs32.1 million in addition to 65 tola gold. He has Rs1 crore cash and Rs139.1 million in his bank account.

Punjab Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan owns two properties worth Rs 85 lakhs while he and his spouse have Rs79 lakh in their bank account.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat owns more than Rs29.3 million assets, while Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez owns more than Rs 111 million assets. The documents state that PTI's Ejaz Khan has total assets of only Rs274,000, neither car nor jewelry while he runs no business at home or abroad. Ahmad Khan Bachar owns assets of more than Rs50 million, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman owns more than Rs130 million and Rana Mashhood owns more than Rs50 million assets.

The documents state that the poorest member of the Punjab Assembly is Sajida Yousuf, who has in her bank account only Rs217. She has no car, no jewelry and no property at home or abroad. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas owns only assets worth Rs2.4 million, has no business at home or abroad and has no personal vehicle nor gold jewelry. Provincial Minister Ammar Yasir owns more than Rs20 million assets, Yasir Humayun owns more than Rs60 million assets, Sardar Owais Leghari owns more than Rs110 million assets and Yasmeen Rashid owns more than Rs23.9 million assets.

According to the details of assets and liabilities of the members of the Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has 33 properties worth Rs72 crores and Rs84 lakh in the country, while he inherited property worth Rs5 crore abroad. He has an investment worth Rs19.4 million in Pakistan and owns a fleet of 15 vehicles worth Rs48.1 million.

Balochistan Assembly member Jan Muhammad Jamali owns Rs12 million and 40 acres of agricultural land. He owns 60 tola of gold and a car worth Rs2.5 million, while he has more than Rs1.74 million in cash and more than Rs26,000 is in his bank account.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind owns 14,000 acres of agricultural land. His residential plot in Dera Murad Jamali is worth Rs3 million, a house in Quetta is worth Rs20 million and a house in Islamabad is worth Rs 35 million. The two apartments in Dubai are valued at Rs36 million while the villas in Dubai cost Rs42 million. He also owns 646 tola of gold and four cars worth Rs28.8 million, furniture worth Rs85 lakhs. Sardar Yar Mohammad has more than Rs25 crore worth of agricultural commodities and Rs2 million worth of weapons.

Member Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani owns assets worth over Rs21 billion. His agricultural land is of Rs19 crore, residential plot is more than Rs1 billion 79 crore 67 lakh.

He owns more than Rs3.75 billion worth of vehicles. He has more than Rs51.38 crore in his account while he also has animals worth Rs23 crore. He has assets worth more than Rs1.73 billion in Malta.