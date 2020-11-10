Change of guards at Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE:An impressive change of guards’ ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Monday.

The 143rd birth anniversary of national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, was being celebrated across the country. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their officer-in-charge. Both the outgoing incoming guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by wreath laying at the Mazar of the national poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later on, station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials, schoolchildren and general public. PU delegation: A delegation of Punjab University (PU) faculty members and officers led by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad paid a visit to mausoleum of Allama Iqbal here on Monday.

The delegates offered Fateha and paid tribute to the dreamer of Pakistan. In his message, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said Allama Iqbal was a great leader and ‘we salute our national poet, great philosopher and the architect of Pakistan who dreamt the establishment of a separate country for the Muslims of subcontinent’. He said now it was the time to act upon his teachings and work for the development of our country.

GCU: A delegation from the alma mater of Allama Muhammad Iqbal led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi visited the Iqbal’s mausoleum to pay homage to the great Old Ravian philosopher on his birth anniversary on Monday.

exhibition: Mian Sajid Ali, Chairman of Allama Iqbal Stamps Society, displayed world’s largest collection of stamps at an exhibition at Government College University (GCU) Lahore in connection with Allama Iqbal Day here on Monday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition along academic and administrative heads of the university. He said that the University’s education entails unbiased learning which enables the youth to chalk out their destination based on their individual journey in the realm of intellect. He expressed that the youth must follow the footsteps of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, an illustrious Ravian, in order to achieve the heights of successes.

Later, Prof Asghar Zaidi presented a souvenir to Mian Sajid Ali for displaying rare collection of postal stamps and other precious items at GC University Lahore.

Alhamra: The Lahore Arts Council celebrated Allama Iqbal’s 143rd birth anniversary with national zeal and zest here on Monday at Alhamra Art Centre by paying a musical tribute to the thinker of Pakistan.

To acknowledge and honour the contributions of Allama Iqbal, Alhamra arranged live musical and instrumental performances live on its social media platforms. In which Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts presented ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ by the teachers and students. During the programme singing teacher Ustad Rauf sang some of the best Kalam of Iqbal. The event was seen and liked by a large number of people.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Saman Rai, said that Iqbal was the true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and everyone feels refreshed in the depths of his soul by listening to his words.