Man killed, five injured as water tanker crashes into bank

A man died and five others were injured after a speedy water tanker crashed into a private bank's branch in District Central of Karachi on Monday.

The driver lost control of the water tanker carrying 3,000 gallons of water and hit the bank near Kati Pahari in the North Nazimabad locality, killing one and injuring at least five people. Before hitting the building, the tanker also rammed and damaged vehicles parked outside the bank.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the deceased person was yet to be identified while the bankâ€™s security guard, a driver and pedestrians were among the injured persons.

According to District Central Traffic Police SP Ejazuddin, the accident took place because the driver apparently lost control due to the brake failure. He said the driver fled following the accident.

Two cars were destroyed in the accident while several motorcycles parked in the parking area were also damaged. Police have impounded the water tanker and registered a case. They are looking for the tanker driver as investigations are under way.

Five die in mishaps

A 10-year-old boy died in a road accident near the Lyari Expressway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The Sher Shah police said the boy, who is yet to be identified, was struck by a speedy vehicle.

Separately, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Karsaz Road. Rescuers transported the man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 66-year-old Shahnawaz, son of Haroon, the Bahadurabad police said.

A four-year-old boy drowned to death while bathing in a lake in the Manghopir police remits. The body was taken to the ASH where he was identified as Noor Muhammad, son of Shahid.

Five-year-old Hassan, son of Razzak drowned to death in the underground water tank of his house in Mawach Goth, the Saeedabad police said. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital. Moreover, 55-year-old Ilyas was electrocuted to death at his house in Liaquatabad. The body was taken to the ASH. He was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock.