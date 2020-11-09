Gilgit Baltistan — the 5th pillar of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a "Provisional Status of the Province" during a visit on Sunday (November 1) to the scenic northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, which also serves as Pakistan's gateway to China. The two million people of Gilgit-Baltistan are going to the polls on November 15 for their legislative assembly, which currently has minimal powers.

Pakistan's Supreme Court allowed the Government to amend an administrative order to conduct general elections in the Gilgit-Baltistan region earlier this year. In September, President Arif Alvi announced the date of elections.

The area's local population welcomed PM Imran Khan's promise, which would allow them to have representation in Pakistan's National Assembly, Senate and get development funds from Islamabad. People of GB waited on this excellent news for more than 73 years.

Elevating Gilgit Baltistan as a provisional province and for its constitutional recognition by the Govt of Pakistan is a longstanding demand of the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Whereas in Jumma & Kashmir India abrogated article 370 and annexed it without will and wishes of the local people; it is entirely different in case of G-B, wherefrom day-one people wish to join Pakistan.

New Delhi decision to divide the Muslim-majority region into two federally governed territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — sparked anger on both sides of the frontier. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government also annulled the region's separate constitution. Indians will now be allowed to buy property in the area. This move from the Indian Government is to change the demographics of the IOJ&K. China had condemned India in a strongly-worded statement when New Delhi had revoked Article 370 in August 2019. Beijing had said "any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid" and voiced its opposition over the creation of a Union Territory in Ladakh, which included the Aksai Chin region, claimed by China as its region.

In Historical Perspective, what happened before 1947?

GB was never part of the Kashmir region till 1840. Infighting for power amongst local rulers of Gilgit resulted in an ousted Raja going to Kashmir to seek assistance from the Sikhs in 1842. An army of 1000 (approximately) was sent to Gilgit which reshaped history by introducing a new outside force, Sikhs, in the region. On March 16. 1846, Kashmir was sold to Gulab Singh by the British which created the new princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. In this treaty, there was no mention of Gilgit, Baltistan, Chilas, Hunza, Nager, or Yasin. It was only after the death of Raja Gohar Aman in 1860 that some local rajas, who were fugitives in Jammu, returned to Gilgit with the Dogra army and occupied it. In 1877, due to a threat by the Russians, Britishers appointed Major John Biddulph as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and the region practically remained under British control. In 1928, the position of the area was clarified in a letter from a British resident of Kashmir to the director of the Frontier Circles survey of India that the territory which comprised of the Gilgit Agency falls into three categories; state territory -i.e., Gilgit Wazarat, comprising of Gilgit Tehsil including Bunji with its niabat of Astor. Secondly, the political districts of Nager, Hunza, Punial, Yasin, Ishkoman, and Chilas. Lastly, the un-administered areas of Darel, Tangir, Kandia, Jhalkot, Sazin, Shatial, and Harbun. It was also mentioned in the gazetteer that these areas acknowledge the suzerainty of Kashmir but form no part of its territory and they only pay an annual tribute to the Maharaja. On March 20. 1935, the British decided to give Gilgit Wazarat on lease to the Maharaja for 60 years, and an agreement was signed. Accordingly, the entire Gilgit Agency was handed over to Maharaja.

What happened after 1947?

On August 1. 1947, Brigadier Ghansara Singh took over as governor. The people in Gilgit never accepted his authority and on the night of October 31, the residence of the governor was surrounded by scouts. The following morning, the Brigadier surrendered; the Dogra flag was pulled down, and Pakistan's flag was raised.

The liberation forces emancipated Skardu precisely one year after Pakistan's independence when Major Thappa, with his 250 soldiers, surrendered. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan were able to liberate their land from the Dogras and Indian Army without any external help and defeated a well-equipped and trained army with meager resources.

In 1949, through the Karachi agreement, Gilgit's agency was transferred to the Government of Pakistan from NWFP, and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas was created.

Successive federal governments introduced different administrative and judicial reforms but not up to the expectation of the people. In 1969, Northern Areas Advisory Council (NAAC) was created, which was later renamed Northern Areas Council (NAC) in 1974 and Northern Areas Legislative Council (NALC) in 1994 – but it was devoid of any legislative powers. Furthermore, in 1994, the Legal Framework Order (LFO) was created to serve as the de facto constitution for the region. In 1999, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were citizens of Pakistan and directed the Government to initiate appropriate administrative and legislative measures. In 2009, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order (GBESGO) was introduced according to which, the Northern Areas were named Gilgit-Baltistan. The renaming of the region was welcomed as it gave it a name that the people could identify a longstanding demand to. The order gave it a province-like status with no representation in the Parliament. In 2015, the Federal Government constituted a committee headed by Sartaj Aziz and proposals remained inconclusive, and things kept moving without addressing people's demand to declare them an entity of Pakistan.

On May 27, 2018, a new Gilgit-Baltistan order was introduced, and all the powers of the Gilgit Baltistan Council were transferred to its assembly. There was a mixed response to this order as the majority termed it to be Prime Minister centric with absolute powers. The GBESGO of 2009 and the Gilgit Baltistan Order of 2018 were challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In response, it reconfirmed its earlier judgment that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are citizens of Pakistan, instructed the Federal Government to promulgate the modified Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms of 2019.

The demand of GB's people is a merger with Pakistan and their representation in the political and constitutional structure of the country—a demand that has remained for the last 73 years. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are loyal and dedicated patriots who want their identity with Pakistan. By elevating GB to the status of "Provincial Province status," the demand of the people of GB will be accomplished.

While Modi's revocation of Kashmir's status was hugely unpopular with the people of Kashmir – and India had to enforce a yearlong lockdown in the complete state – Pakistan's elevation of GB's status is highly popular with locals.

Giving GB "Provisional Provincial Status" would be the dawn of a new era of prosperity for the region in general and the people of GB in particular. It will not only help in the socio-eco uplift of the locals but also end their sense of alienation/deprivation due to decades-long constitutional limbo. Moreover, it will also be a recognition of the immense sacrifices of the people of GB for Pakistan.