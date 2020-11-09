This refers to the letter ‘Expensive living’ (Nov 5) by Riaz Ahmad Soomro. Pakistan is facing tough challenges. The people are finding it difficult to deal with high inflation. A person who earns only Rs30,000 a month can bear meet monthly expenses of school fees, food, etc.

The 40 percent of the country’s population is already below the poverty line and it seems that rising inflation will probably increase this number. It is time the government did something to control inflation.

Hamal Naheem

Makran