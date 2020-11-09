Without gas

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of an acute shortage of gas in Shikarpur. During the last few weeks, the situation has turned worse. School- and college-going students are forced to use ice cold water in the morning and go to their education institutions without breakfast because of gas shortage.

Many households are finding it difficult to cook a meal. The higher authorities must look into this matter and ensure that gas supply in Shikarpur remains uninterrupted.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur