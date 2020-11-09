close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
November 9, 2020

Without gas

Newspost

 
November 9, 2020

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of an acute shortage of gas in Shikarpur. During the last few weeks, the situation has turned worse. School- and college-going students are forced to use ice cold water in the morning and go to their education institutions without breakfast because of gas shortage.

Many households are finding it difficult to cook a meal. The higher authorities must look into this matter and ensure that gas supply in Shikarpur remains uninterrupted.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur

