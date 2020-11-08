LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition seeking federal governmentâ€™s finance notification implementation on provincial government.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Masood Naqvi and Justice Jawad Hassan while dismissing the petition remarked that all the notifications of federal government cannot be implemented on provincial governments after the enactment of 18th Amendment. The bench gave the judgment on a petition moved by one Muhammad Yousaf seeking federal governmentâ€™s finance notification implementation on Punjab province.

It was stated in the judgment that Rules of Business are different for federal and provincial governments. It said legislations were made according to concurrent list before the 18th Amendment. The bench stated that after 18th Amendment, powers have been shifted to the provinces and the judgment of Federal Ombudsperson doesnâ€™t apply on the LHC. It further stated that the high court only complies with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.