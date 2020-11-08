Zidane’s son Enzo set to sign for German second tier club: reports

BERLIN: Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, is on the verge of signing for German second division club Erzgebirge Aue according to media reports Saturday.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, a product of the Real Madrid academy, is currently without a club having played for Spanish second tier side UD Almeria last season.

“There have been talks about signing Enzo for about four weeks and the negotiations are well advanced,” Aue president Helge Leonhardt told reporters.

“However, the lockdown (in Germany) prevents the transfer from being completed quickly,” he added with Germany posting a record high 23,399 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Leonhardt says the former France Under-19 international wants to come to Germany to get away from playing under his father’s shadow in Spain.

“Enzo wants to develop and wants to get out of Madrid,” said the Aue boss.

“In Aue, he would have the chance to do so, here he can fully concentrate on football. “