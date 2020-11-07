Sehat Sahulat Programme to improve living standards: KP CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Sehat Sahulat Programme a pro-poor scheme of the provincial government and a step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state.

The project would ensure healthcare facilities to the masses and improve living standards of the common man, the chief minister said while addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground in Swat district where Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the extension of Sehat Sahulat Programme for the province.

“In the first phase, Sehat Sahulat Program has been launched in Swat, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and in the second phase, it will be extended to Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar and Buner districts by the next month. Similarly, the project will cover the rest of districts by the January next year,” he added.

The chief minister stated that more than six million households would get free healthcare facilities and each household would have the facility to get free treatment up to Rs1 million annually.

Mahmood Khan said that work on various mega developmental projects in the province was in progress.

The Phase-I of the Swat Motorway Project had already been completed and work on the Phase-II would be launched soon, he elaborated. Similarly, he said, progress was underway on the Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Dir Expressway, Chitral Expressway, Shangla-Bishaam Expressway and Peshawar-Torkham Expressway.

In his address to the gathering, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the efforts of the provincial government and the chief minister for the Sehat Sahulat Program and promoting new tourist site in Gabin Jabba, Swat.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, KP Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and others also addressed on the occasion. Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan formally inaugurated the newly constructed block of Saidu Medical Collage.

Earlier, the prime minister along with Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood khan visited the newly developed tourist spots of Gabin Jabba where they were briefed about camping pods and other tourist facilities set up there by the provincial government.