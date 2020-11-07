PPP warns of street protests if GB elections ‘rigged’

ISLAMABAD: Raising the questions on transparency in upcoming Gilgit Baltistan (GB) election, the Pakistan People’s Party on Friday warned of street protest in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad if election rigged.

Accusing the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan of facilitating the federal government for rigging the upcoming elections, the PPP questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan did not check the role of the federal ministers and prime minister in managing the GB elections.

“If elections rigged we will launch protest not only in Gilgit Baltistan but also on the Islamabad roads and take this matter to higher forum,” said PPP Deputy Information Secretary Ms Palwasha Khan and Senator Sassi Pulejo while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Palwasha said a farmer was tortured to death in Lahore and FIR should be registered against Prime Minister Imran Kahn and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. “Was the crime of Khulbushan Jadev more serious than the farmer Ashfaq who was protesting for the rights of farmers?” she questioned. She accused the CEC Gilgit Baltistan of acting like a facilitator for the federal government.