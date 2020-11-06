PM who threatens others is about to go: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz kick-started weeklong political campaign for the November 15 Gilgit-Baltistan election with a public gathering in Skardu on Thursday with a statement that the prime minister who makes threats to others is about to go.

Maryam began her speech by thanking former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rasheed and former GB chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman for staying by Nawaz Sharif's side through thick and thin.

"Today, politicking has changed. And it should change," she told the crowd. "Those who remain loyal to their party and aren't sell outs, deserve votes," she said, according to Geo News

"I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Remember this when you go out to vote that those who cannot endure pressure, will never stand for the public's rights," she added.

"Promise me you will not vote for those who change their loyalties. Those who backstab their party do not deserve your votes," said Maryam, adding, "The fake prime minister announced to make GB a province. You may be a fake premier but you are still a premier. You don't realise how people are struggling due to inflation."

Blaming the incumbent government for sugar and wheat crisis, Maryam recalled the premier's promise of 10 million jobs. "Has any youth in Skardu found employment? Did he fulfil his promise to provide housing?"

Addressing PM Imran, Maryam said: "You promised "tabdeeli" (change) in nine days. Your promises are fake."

She urged the people of Skardu to send the "lying premier" home. "He is about to go. The last push will be given by the people of GB."