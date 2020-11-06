Missing boy found dead in Larkana

SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a bus stand in Larkana.

The body of the boy identified as 15-year-old Jinsar Chandio who went missing was recovered near a bus stand in Larkana on Thursday.

The parents said their son went missing three days ago from Bismillah Colony Larkana and raised suspicion he might have been abducted and killed by their rivals in the Jamali Clan. The troubled parents and other people protested against the police for not taking his disappearance seriously and demanded justice.