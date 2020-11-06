2,000 cops deputed for Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE:Lahore Police chalked out a security plan for first phase of the annual congregation (Tablighi Ijtema) at Raiwind that started from Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.

More than 2,000 police officers, including four SPs, 10 DSPs, 28 Inspectors/SHOs, 204 upper subordinates will perform duty. DIG Operations Lahore, Ashfaq Khan, said that the most important assignment of Lahore Police at this time is to provide maximum security to the congregation and the all-out effort is being made to ensure foolproof security for the participants of this event in coordination with different departments, including City District Government.

Police officers along with volunteers of management of Tablighi Ijtema ensured complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates. Police officials in plain dresses were deputed at the venue to keep an eye on each and every movement and any possible suspects.