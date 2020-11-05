Foundation council appointed

LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre (NIC) at LUMS has appointed a new Foundation Council (FC), comprising of leadership of some of the most successful Pakistani start-ups. NIC Advisory Board Chairman Saleem Ahmad said that making up the council are dynamic Pakistani entrepreneurs and investors, including Aatif Awan and Saba Gul.

The Foundation Council, together with the NIC Advisory Board, will provide guidance to the Foundation programme by selecting its sixth cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs from a large and diverse pool of applicants; and coaching, mentoring and connecting them for success. Funded by Ignite, the foundation is an immersive six-months long programme designed to help young Pakistani entrepreneurs develop their ideas into an investor-ready business plan, benefit from a network of experts and business leaders, culminating in a capstone Investor Summit. The renewed vision for NIC is focused on problem solving in high impact areas for Pakistan—agriculture, education, environment, health, financial inclusion and applications using machine learning and artificial intelligence—with success determined as fundraising for growth.