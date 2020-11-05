Important sessions

Since the formation of the PTI-led government in the country, parliament has lost its importance where there is no discussion on the issues of national importance. As soon as a parliamentary session begins, both sides are subjected to name-calling. Government representatives call the members of the opposition ‘thieves, dacoits and corrupt’. On the other hand, the other side uses the words like ‘selected, incompetent and incapable’ to criticise the government. The prime minister rarely attends the sessions. It reflects his lack of interest in the legislative business and disregard for the second important pillar of the country. He does not take political leaders on board on any national security issue or other matters.

Any bill or amendment to the constitution is approved in haste without accepting any suggestion from the opposition. It seems as if the legislature is a mere rubber stamp and those sitting in parliament, who are actually representatives of the public, are only spectators. If parliament, which is a symbol of power, is treated in such a humiliating way, what will be the state of other institutions in the country? The government should take interest in maintaining the dignity and decorum of parliament. It also needs to take the opposition into confidence on all important issues to develop national consensus.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai