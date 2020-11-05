PM, CM to address PTI power show in Swat tomorrow

MINGORA: Local leaders, lawmakers and ministers of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf said on Wednesday that the tomorrow public meeting would prove a historic power show of the party against the opposition parties in Swat district.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other PTI leaders would address the public meeting to be held here at the Grassy Ground on Friday. PTI divisional president Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai, provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali, Mohibullah Khan, members National Assembly Salimur Rahman, Dr Haider Ali, Junaid Akbar Khan, Humayun Khan and others visited the venue for the public meeting and reviewed security arrangements for the party’s power show. The organizers said that prime minister and chief minister would also launch the distribution of Sehat Sahulat Insaf cards at the public meeting. They said that people from all walks of life, particularly the PTI workers and supporters were very excited about the power show.