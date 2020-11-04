Victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman slammed

PESHAWAR: Journalists on Tuesday continued the protest against the

arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for vicitimising him.

Carrying banners and placards, protesters gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The

News and Geo TV to register anger at the incarceration.

They raised slogans against the arrest of

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and in favour of media freedom.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Amjad Safi, Farmanullah Jan, Ehtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Sabz Ali Shah and others. They were critical of the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to bring them under pressure.

The protesters lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 237 days on false charges.

They criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimising the opposition political parties and independent media at the behest of the government.

The speakers pointed out that National Accountability Bureau had ignored the huge corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project linked to the government figures.

They requested the apex court to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been interned since March 12.